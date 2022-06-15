Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $274,676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $221.44 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

