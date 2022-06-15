O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes $252,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

