Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 2.59% of Deep Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAQ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

