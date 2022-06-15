Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.32% of Reservoir Media worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

