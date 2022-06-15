Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 500,000 Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 14.57% of Digital Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

DHAC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

