Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 750,000 NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVACU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,714,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,509,000.

Shares of NVACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

