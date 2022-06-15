Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.35% of Accretion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

