Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 3.70% of Vista Energy worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

VIST stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

