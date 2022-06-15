Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $6,054,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $3,015,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000.

GDNRU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

