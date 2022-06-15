Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Head to Head Survey

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ocado Group and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocado Group and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.07 -$307.17 million N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.43 $220.29 million N/A N/A

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocado Group.

Volatility and Risk

Ocado Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 22.73% 0.28% 0.13%

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; ropeway rubber rings; anti-vibration membranes for skis and snowboards; and customised injection moulding and extrusion parts with sealing or damping functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

