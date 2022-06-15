Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.83.

OXY opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

