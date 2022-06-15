OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

OGE opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

