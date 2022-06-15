Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.