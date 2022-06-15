Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.11.

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

