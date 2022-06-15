Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

