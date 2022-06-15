Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ORCL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

