Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organovo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Organovo by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

