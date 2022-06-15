Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Now Covered by Danske

Danske started coverage on shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ORINF opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

