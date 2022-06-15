Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:OLA opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 258.24.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

