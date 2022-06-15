Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.30.

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,486,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,352,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 315,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130,976 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

