Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 133,215 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,215 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Progressive worth $234,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 40.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

