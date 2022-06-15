Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Waste Management worth $254,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.