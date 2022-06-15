Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $288.15 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Truist Financial worth $288,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

