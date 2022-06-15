Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of U.S. Bancorp worth $289,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

