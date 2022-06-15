Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FENG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 175,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

