Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $900.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.