Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $339.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $264.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.