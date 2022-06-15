PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Up 89.8% in May

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 543,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 353,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

