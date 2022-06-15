PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.84

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $489,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

