Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

