Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average is $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

