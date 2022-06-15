Qtron Investments LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $591.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

