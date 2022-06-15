Qtron Investments LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

