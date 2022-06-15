Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

