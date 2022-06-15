QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.89% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

