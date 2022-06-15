Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Rathbones Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $2,420.00 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

