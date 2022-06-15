Reviewing Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and QF Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.51 $21.48 million $0.43 33.74 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 1.30% 13.77% 4.68% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.31%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats QF Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers test solutions and diagnostic equipment for electric vehicle powertrain development and manufacturing, including electric motor test systems, e-axle test systems, advanced power emulators, and charging unit test systems, as well as test systems for alternators, starters, belt starter generator, and bench-top testers used in the automotive retail segment and turbochargers. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About QF Liquidation (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

