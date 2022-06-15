Robert W. Baird Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $378.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.53.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.56. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 21,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Accenture by 27.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

