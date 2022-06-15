RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Critical Contrast

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75% Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96%

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71

Matterport has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 210.71%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million ($0.21) -0.86 Matterport $111.17 million 10.15 -$338.06 million ($1.91) -2.09

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matterport beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

