Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Roku stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

