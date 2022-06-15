Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
