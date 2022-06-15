Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

