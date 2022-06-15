Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
