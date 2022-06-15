Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €71.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($73.96) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of G24 opened at €52.64 ($54.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 52.94. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.49.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

