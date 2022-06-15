Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149 ($1.81).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

LON:SNR opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.17. The company has a market cap of £515.05 million and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

