Short Interest in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Decreases By 32.7%

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CDK opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

