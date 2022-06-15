Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Drops By 42.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 326,015 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

