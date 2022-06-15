Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Increases By 100.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGE Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. CGE Energy has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

