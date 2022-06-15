Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Expands By 100.0%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FACA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.