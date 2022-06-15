Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Increases By 100.0%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEO opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

