Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Expands By 100.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS FCREY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.55.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

