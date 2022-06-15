Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Expands By 100.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS FCREY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.55.
About Fletcher Building
